Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries

(WCAX)
By KKTV
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a kidnapping after finding an injured person early Monday morning.

CSPD Falcon Division officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, according to a blotter report. The area is east of I-25 near Douglas Creek. When the officers arrived on scene, they located a man with multiple injuries. He told officers that he had been kidnapped from the area of North Chestnut Street and Fillmore Street.

The victim stated that he was taken to a motel near where he was found before being assaulted by the alleged kidnappers. Officers were able to identify the location of the incident and obtain a search warrant for the motel room where the assault took place.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW
Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado
Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday
Swift, 55, is one of 18 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police...
Sexually violent predator now living in west Colorado Springs
Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Despite wet spring, fireworks prohibited in unincorporated El Paso County
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity