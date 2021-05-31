Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a kidnapping after finding an injured person early Monday morning.

CSPD Falcon Division officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, according to a blotter report. The area is east of I-25 near Douglas Creek. When the officers arrived on scene, they located a man with multiple injuries. He told officers that he had been kidnapped from the area of North Chestnut Street and Fillmore Street.

The victim stated that he was taken to a motel near where he was found before being assaulted by the alleged kidnappers. Officers were able to identify the location of the incident and obtain a search warrant for the motel room where the assault took place.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.