Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly got behind the wheel while drunk and caused a crash that killed her 10-year-old son.

Brighton police say 27-year-old Karena Cecil was traveling with her two children Saturday evening when she lost control of her car, veered off the road and rolled into a median. The car came to rest in the westbound lanes of I-76, opposite of the direction it was originally traveling. Cecil’s son was killed, while her other child and a man in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and speeding are both suspected factors in the crash.

Cecil now faces charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving causing injury, two counts of child abuse, revoked driving status, DUI and no proof of insurance. Court records show a long history with drunk driving arrests dating back to early 2015, including two guilty pleas to DUI charges in 2017 and 2019.

“We’ve got to do more, and we’re going to work to do more because this is a 100 percent preventable loss of life and it’s something that we want to end,” Fran Lanzer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado told CBS Denver.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.