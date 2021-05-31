Advertisement

Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot of suspect Karena Cecil, 27, can be seen in the corner.(CBS Denver/Brighton Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly got behind the wheel while drunk and caused a crash that killed her 10-year-old son.

Brighton police say 27-year-old Karena Cecil was traveling with her two children Saturday evening when she lost control of her car, veered off the road and rolled into a median. The car came to rest in the westbound lanes of I-76, opposite of the direction it was originally traveling. Cecil’s son was killed, while her other child and a man in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and speeding are both suspected factors in the crash.

Cecil now faces charges of vehicular homicide, careless driving causing injury, two counts of child abuse, revoked driving status, DUI and no proof of insurance. Court records show a long history with drunk driving arrests dating back to early 2015, including two guilty pleas to DUI charges in 2017 and 2019.

“We’ve got to do more, and we’re going to work to do more because this is a 100 percent preventable loss of life and it’s something that we want to end,” Fran Lanzer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving Colorado told CBS Denver.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Police say this car plowed into an officer's cruiser while they investigated a crash on May 29,...
CSPD cruiser hit by drunk driver during crash investigation
5.31.21
Rain showers today
Colorado State Patrol: Crash involving pedestrian on I-25 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal
5.31.21
Rain showers today
Firefighters had to help a fowl family "get their ducks in a row" after a swimming pool mishap...
Make way for ducklings! Firefighters rescue duck family from Colorado swimming pool
5.31.21
Cool day with showers