Advertisement

Buffalo Soldiers pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Buffalo Soldiers came out to Evergreen Cemetery Monday morning for the first time since the pandemic began last year. They were glad to be able to come back out and pay tribute to those who lost their lives while fighting for our country, including one special man, George Mason.

Soldiers tell 11 News Mason is the only Buffalo Soldier buried at Evergreen Cemetery.

“Every year on Memorial Day, regardless of last year, we’re here to memorialize George Mason, who was a Buffalo Soldier in the early 1900s. He eventually moved to Colorado Springs to live the rest of his life here and passed away in 1929,” says Tracy Quinn, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Click here to learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers.

After a year of putting this event on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quinn was glad he was able to lead the ceremony.

“This is awesome! This is really great, I’m very happy to be out here, I’m very excited to have been able to do this again. This is my sixth year doing this. I wouldn’t miss it for the world, whether it was rain or shine, and we’re all just excited and very happy,” says Quinn.

Organizers of the event say this ceremony is important to have so they can pay tribute to local military members.

“Memorial Day is about honoring and understanding the sacrifice that not just the soldier or the veteran went through, but also the family members that survived it,” says U.S. Army veteran Brandon Wheeldon.

And for those who served in the military, Sgt. Quinn with the Buffalo soldiers has one message for them this Memorial Day:

WATCH: Remembering George Mason, Springs-based Buffalo Soldier

"We’re just all very thankful to be here, we’re all thankful that were able to memorialize the soldiers, not just Trooper Mason, we’re saying thank you for their efforts and to all soldiers here and abroad. Thank you." People gathered at Evergreen Cemetery this morning to honor the fallen, including George Mason, a Buffalo Soldier in the early 1900s and the only one to buried in Colorado Springs.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW
Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado
Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday
Swift, 55, is one of 18 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police...
Sexually violent predator now living in west Colorado Springs
Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Despite wet spring, fireworks prohibited in unincorporated El Paso County
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity