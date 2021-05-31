Buffalo Soldiers pay tribute to those who lost their lives serving our country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Buffalo Soldiers came out to Evergreen Cemetery Monday morning for the first time since the pandemic began last year. They were glad to be able to come back out and pay tribute to those who lost their lives while fighting for our country, including one special man, George Mason.

Soldiers tell 11 News Mason is the only Buffalo Soldier buried at Evergreen Cemetery.

“Every year on Memorial Day, regardless of last year, we’re here to memorialize George Mason, who was a Buffalo Soldier in the early 1900s. He eventually moved to Colorado Springs to live the rest of his life here and passed away in 1929,” says Tracy Quinn, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers.

After a year of putting this event on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quinn was glad he was able to lead the ceremony.

“This is awesome! This is really great, I’m very happy to be out here, I’m very excited to have been able to do this again. This is my sixth year doing this. I wouldn’t miss it for the world, whether it was rain or shine, and we’re all just excited and very happy,” says Quinn.

Organizers of the event say this ceremony is important to have so they can pay tribute to local military members.

“Memorial Day is about honoring and understanding the sacrifice that not just the soldier or the veteran went through, but also the family members that survived it,” says U.S. Army veteran Brandon Wheeldon.

And for those who served in the military, Sgt. Quinn with the Buffalo soldiers has one message for them this Memorial Day:

"We're just all very thankful to be here, we're all thankful that were able to memorialize the soldiers, not just Trooper Mason, we're saying thank you for their efforts and to all soldiers here and abroad. Thank you."

