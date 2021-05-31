Advertisement

Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) fights with Vegas Golden Knights center William...
Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) fights with Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) in the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice as the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic - racing out to a 5-0 lead - spiraled into one fight after another.

There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the two teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Ryan Reaves. Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas.

