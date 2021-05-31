Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1

DENVER (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice as the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic - racing out to a 5-0 lead - spiraled into one fight after another.

There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the two teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Ryan Reaves. Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas.

