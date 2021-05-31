Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Police say this car plowed into an officer's cruiser while they investigated a crash on May 29,...
CSPD cruiser hit by drunk driver during crash investigation
5.31.21
Rain showers today
Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado State Patrol: Crash involving pedestrian on I-25 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day