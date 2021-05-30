Advertisement

Ex-‘Tarzan’ actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:36 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.

County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.

Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna C501 plane was heading from nearby Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport when it crashed Saturday morning. Authorities did not release registration information for the plane.

Smyrna is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Nashville. Percy Priest Lake is a reservoir created by the J. Percy Priest Dam. It is a popular spot for boating and fishing.

“With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats,” Ingle said.

The National Transportation Safety Board had a lead investigator at the site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Police say this car plowed into an officer's cruiser while they investigated a crash on May 29,...
CSPD cruiser hit by drunk driver during crash investigation
5.31.21
Rain showers today
Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado State Patrol: Crash involving pedestrian on I-25 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open
Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day