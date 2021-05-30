Advertisement

Portland pummels Denver in Game 4, 115-95

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, left, celebrates with center Jusuf Nurkic, right,...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, left, celebrates with center Jusuf Nurkic, right, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 29, 2021. The Blazers won 1115-95. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)(Steve Dykes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 115-95 on Saturday in Game 4 to even the first-round series.

Powell made four 3-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Denver before sitting out the final quarter.

Portland star Damian Lillard was 1 for 10 from the field but finished with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Police say this car plowed into an officer's cruiser while they investigated a crash on May 29,...
CSPD cruiser hit by drunk driver during crash investigation
5.31.21
Rain showers today
Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado State Patrol: Crash involving pedestrian on I-25 Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) fights with Vegas Golden Knights center William...
Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1
The Colorado Avalanche will meet Vegas in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Colorado Avalanche will meet Vegas in second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
UCCS baseball logo
UCCS baseball’s comeback falls short, eliminated from NCAA Regional Tournament
Simona De Silvestro, of Switzerland, waves to fans during qualifications for the Indianapolis...
Party Time: Indy 500 is biggest sporting event of pandemic