‘Hindsight is 2020′: Colorado College honors class of 2020 with graduation ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds of Colorado College 2020 graduates were able to get the recognition they deserved in a graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The class of 2020 was not able to get their diplomas in person last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but with loosening restrictions, they were able to meet in person this year at Weidner Field.

Richard W. Lariviere was the commencement speaker at graduation this morning and began the speech with a recap of what the last year must have been like for students.

“Here we are back in beautiful Colorado Springs, wearing remarkably silly hats and trying to figure out what in the world just happened to us. This has been an amazing year. Our worlds were literally turned upside down, none of us in this world could have imagined what was visiting us. This terrible virus has shown us a world that we could not have imagined when you came here as freshmen” said Lariviere.

Students gathered on the field on Weidner Field. sitting 6-feet apart with their friends and family cheering them on from the stands. Steve and Jane Miller, were two of those parents in the stands cheering on their son and his accomplishments and were thankful their son finally got to walk across the stage.

“Their last year their university career just ended one day, going to spring break and all of the sudden it was over, and so it was a great way to come back and just celebrate the closure”, said Jane Miller.

Both Madison Wells and Ellie Williams tell 11 News they were just happy they were able to come back to Colorado Springs, see their friends, and get the recognition they deserved after working hard over the last four years:

“It was definitely sad to not have closure with our friends and you know say bye to people that we wanted to say bye to but this was a good opportunity to see people again and definitely have that sense of closure. I was definitely feeling a little anxious coming into it but now it’s like a weight lifted off my shoulders " said Williams.

“We have gotten our ending of some kind,” said Wells.

Some CC students celebrated their 2020 commencement with a dance.

Each year the CC class chooses a class motto; their’s was “hindsight is 2020″ and now with a diploma in their hands they have nothing but the future to look forward to.

