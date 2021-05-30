CSPD cruiser hit by drunk driver during crash investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was assisting at a DUI crash Saturday night when a second drunk driver plowed into their cruiser.

The police car was blocking lanes in the area of Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive where the original crash occurred.

“The cruiser was parked blocking lanes of traffic with the overhead lights on when a vehicle struck it from behind, causing heavy damage to both the cruiser and the other vehicle,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The officer was not in the cruiser at the time and was unharmed. The driver of the white car was arrested for DUI.

Police tell 11 News the collision the officer had been investigating involved three vehicles. At least one of those drivers was also arrested for driving intoxicated. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hancock Expressway was reopened just after 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.