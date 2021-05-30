Car thief crashes stolen Honda in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car theft turned car crash Saturday evening serves as another reminder why you should never, ever leave your car running unattended.

Police say the owner of a Honda Civic left his car on while popping into a business at 8th Street and Cimarron. When he came out, his car was gone.

“The owner of the vehicle was in process of filing his report when the tracking in the vehicle alerted the owner the vehicle stopped. The owner flagged down a security officer who transported the owner to the location the vehicle stopped at 25th Street and Uintah Street,” police wrote in the CSPD blotter.

The suspect was still at Uintah and 25th when the victim pulled up.

“The owner attempted to retrieve their vehicle and suspect drove off. The driver of the stolen vehicle struck another motorist as it fled west on Uintah Street, then crashed into a fence and tree in the 2800 block of West Uintah Street,” police said.

Officers were already on the way to the scene when the stolen car crashed, having been alerted by a witness who thought they had been watching a carjacking unfold.

“CSPD received a report of a carjacking in the area of 25th Street and Uintah Street, involving a Honda Civic. The reporting party advised the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed after it was stolen from a security guard and a victim. A few moments later, another reporting party advised of a single vehicle crash in the 2800 block of West Uintah Street.”

Responding officers found one person injured in the stolen car. They were transported to the hospital for treatment. No one has been formally arrested at the time of this writing.

Police say leaving vehicles running unattended results in roughly 10 percent of car thefts every year. A lieutenant who wrote the blotter entry pointed out the suspect never even had to use a weapon to take the car, as they had the keys right there waiting for them.

