96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life

By WIS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM MDT
CAMDEN, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Mission accomplished: A World War II soldier who traveled from Boston to South Carolina paid his respects to the fellow soldier who saved his life.

For Anthony Grasso, it was a moment that was more than 75 years in the making.

Grasso arrived Thursday at the Charleston International Airport determined to pay respects to Lt. Frank DuBose.

DuBose was a 24-year-old Army lieutenant and Grasso was a 20-year-old private serving as DuBose’s radio man as they scouted enemy positions in Vossenack, Germany on Nov. 2, 1944.

Suddenly, an artillery blast killed DuBose instantly. DuBose had put himself between the artillery and Grasso, saving his life.

DuBose was later buried in Camden’s Quaker Cemetery.

Grasso, 96, traveled there Friday to say a prayer and place a white rose on his lieutenant’s grave.

“Nobody but me and him know what we went through that final day,” Grasso said. “And I’m glad I had a chance to pay my respects to the man that saved my life. God bless him.”

Lt. Frank DuBose was 24 when an artillery attack killed him instantly on Nov. 2, 1944. Anthony Grasso, an Army private and DuBose's radio man, said DuBose stood between him and the artillery, saving Grasso's life.(WIS)

Kershaw County Council issued a proclamation for DuBose’s selfless act.

“Thank you everyone for helping me make this day for a great person that saved my life,” Grasso said.

To DuBose, he said, “God bless you Frank, I’ll meet you soon.”

