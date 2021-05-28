Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Thursday

Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.
Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major Colorado roadway was closed Thursday night as police investigated a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at Fillmore and Templeton Gap. The intersection is to the west of Palmer Park. Last time this article was updated at 7:30 p.m., all of eastbound Fillmore was closed for the investigation.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The person has not been publicly identified. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

It isn’t clear what caused the crash.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as information becomes available.

