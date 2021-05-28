Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grill may be to blame for a massive house fire in Colorado on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported just after 8 Wednesday night in Eagle County. A structure was completely covered in flames off Buck Point Road southwest of Glenwood Springs. According to initial dispatch information, an outdoor grill set the house and cords of wood stacked against the house on fire. The exact cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue joined other agencies in battling the massive blaze that spread to a travel trailer, car and nearby vegetation. No injuries were reported in the fire. The house

