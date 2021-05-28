Advertisement

Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday

A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.(RFFR)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A grill may be to blame for a massive house fire in Colorado on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported just after 8 Wednesday night in Eagle County. A structure was completely covered in flames off Buck Point Road southwest of Glenwood Springs. According to initial dispatch information, an outdoor grill set the house and cords of wood stacked against the house on fire. The exact cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue joined other agencies in battling the massive blaze that spread to a travel trailer, car and nearby vegetation. No injuries were reported in the fire. The house

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

Example photograph of victim's vehicle.
FBI asks for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and had his car stolen in Colorado
528
1 on 1 with Colorado Springs Philharmonic President Nathan Newbrough on musician labor dispute
5/28
Labor Dispute Ongoing with Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Musicians Union
Springs Storms
Spring Storms This Weekend