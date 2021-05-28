Fargo’s Pizza reopening this summer in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Fargo’s Pizza is coming back.

The Old West-themed, beloved family restaurant will reopen this summer — likely in July and possibly as early as the July 4th holiday weekend, its owners say.

Fargo’s, at 2910 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, has been closed since early December when a new round of dining room capacity restrictions were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.