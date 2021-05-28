Advertisement

Fargo’s Pizza reopening this summer in Colorado Springs

Fargo's
Fargo's(KKTV)
By Rich Laden
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Fargo’s Pizza is coming back.

The Old West-themed, beloved family restaurant will reopen this summer — likely in July and possibly as early as the July 4th holiday weekend, its owners say.

Fargo’s, at 2910 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, has been closed since early December when a new round of dining room capacity restrictions were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the full article by 11 News partner The Gazette.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Thursday
From left: Mugshot of Danny Wickstrom, 27, following his May 19, 2021 arrest; a surveillance...
Police: Colorado Springs man suspected of creeping around teen’s window 12 times in month and a half
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
Missing 16-year-old Tabatha Henderson.
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen October in Fountain could be at homeless camps in the Colorado Springs area
5/26/21.
HEALTH ALERT: Colorado Springs pet tests positive for the plague

Latest News

Springs Storms
Storm chances over the weekend
A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
Rescue at the Garden of the Gods 5/27/21.
2 people rescued at Garden of the Gods after illegally climbing about 40 feet
Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Thursday