Dog named Bear uses cat-like skills to escape covered kennel in Colorado Springs just before getting adopted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog in Colorado Springs couldn’t wait to meet his new family!

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region shared Bear’s hilarious adventure to social media on Thursday. Bear was in a special “covered kennel.” Somehow, Bear scaled the kennel like a cat and was able to squeeze out the top. Photos show Bear stranded at the top of the kennel with no way down before he was rescued by the Animal Care Team.

Soon after the Houdini act, Bear went home with his new family!

