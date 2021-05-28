Advertisement

2 people rescued at Garden of the Gods after illegally climbing about 40 feet

Rescue at the Garden of the Gods 5/27/21.
Rescue at the Garden of the Gods 5/27/21.(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado Springs spent Thursday afternoon rescuing two siblings stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Just before 4 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Garden of the Gods Park on the west side of Colorado Springs. The area is known around the world for its natural beauty and rock formations. A couple of siblings may have decided they wanted a better view of the park when they illegally scrambled on the rocks and became stranded about 40 feet from the ground.

Scrambling is when you scale a steep terrain with just your hands and no climbing equipment.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to get both the adult and juvenile down safely.

“Please enjoy our park responsibly and follow the rules,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

Neither person was cited, but they did get an embarrassing reminder of the rules at the park.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Thursday
From left: Mugshot of Danny Wickstrom, 27, following his May 19, 2021 arrest; a surveillance...
Police: Colorado Springs man suspected of creeping around teen’s window 12 times in month and a half
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
Missing 16-year-old Tabatha Henderson.
MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen October in Fountain could be at homeless camps in the Colorado Springs area
5/26/21.
HEALTH ALERT: Colorado Springs pet tests positive for the plague

Latest News

Springs Storms
Storm chances over the weekend
A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
Fargo's
Fargo’s Pizza reopening this summer in Colorado Springs
Serious crash involving a motorcycle 5/27/21.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs Thursday