2 people rescued at Garden of the Gods after illegally climbing about 40 feet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado Springs spent Thursday afternoon rescuing two siblings stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Just before 4 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Garden of the Gods Park on the west side of Colorado Springs. The area is known around the world for its natural beauty and rock formations. A couple of siblings may have decided they wanted a better view of the park when they illegally scrambled on the rocks and became stranded about 40 feet from the ground.

Scrambling is when you scale a steep terrain with just your hands and no climbing equipment.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to get both the adult and juvenile down safely.

“Please enjoy our park responsibly and follow the rules,” CSFD wrote on Twitter.

Neither person was cited, but they did get an embarrassing reminder of the rules at the park.

