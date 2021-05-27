Advertisement

TV Games announced for Air Force Football

The Falcons have five games picked up by Fox Sports.
Falcon Stadium
Falcon Stadium(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Air Force had six games picked up by the CBS stations earlier this week. Thursday’s announcement from Fox Sports rounds out the TV picture for the 2021 season.

Air Force had five games selected for national television and one moved to Friday by Fox Sports Network, according to an announcement Thursday by the network as part of the Mountain West’s television schedule.

Air Force’s game at Nevada moved from Saturday, Nov. 20, to Friday, Nov. 19, and will kick at either 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m. MT on FS1.

Air Force’s conference opener against Utah State on Sept. 18 will kick at 5:30 p.m. and air on FS2. Three of the next four games, Sept. 25 vs. Florida Atlantic, Oct. 2 at New Mexico and Oct. 16 vs. Boise State, will air on either Fox, FS1 or FS2 with kick times to be determined later.

This completes the first round of Mountain West selections. The next phase of the selection process follows with Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawai’i).

