Advertisement

Police: Colorado Springs man suspected of creeping around teen’s window 12 times in month and a half

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they have arrested a nearly 30-year-old man who spent weeks creeping around a teenage girl’s bedroom.

The mother reportedly called police last week after a man first tried opening her daughter’s window, then returned two nights later.

“The victim reported that a few days earlier, on May 17, 2021, a suspect had attempted to open the window of her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom. On May 18, 2021, the victim had installed surveillance video cameras. The following day, May 19, 2021, the cameras captured the suspect at her daughter’s window,” CSPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik said in a news release.

Officers conducted surveillance late on the night of the 19th and say they caught the suspect returning to the girl’s window. He was arrested outside the home without incident.

Police would later learn the suspect had been by the teen’s window 12 times in a month and a half.

As detectives delved deeper into the investigation, they were able to link the same suspect to a similar incident reported six months earlier also involving a man trying to climb into a 17-year-old’s window. In both cases, he was caught on camera wearing a distinct brown jacket with buttons down the front. Both families also live in the same townhome complex in the area of Delmonico Drive and Rockrimmon Boulevard.

The suspect was identified by police as 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom. Jail records show he remains in custody since his May 19 arrest. He is being held on a $2,000 bond. Wickstrom faces charges of attempted second-degree burglary and trespassing for the November case and attempted second-degree burglary and stalking in the more recent case.

The Bar at ALMAGRE confirmed to 11 News Wickstrom was an employee there up until his arrest last week.

“Danny was no longer employed by ALMAGRE as of Thursday, May 20 upon learning that he got into trouble. We are incredibly saddened by his actions and do not condone them whatsoever. At ALMAGRE, we remain committed to creating an environment for both our team and guests that is safe for all, and we will do everything it takes to ensure that remains the case at all times,” co-owner Grace Harrison wrote in a statement to 11 News.

Police are now asking other possible victims to come forward:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
Example photograph of victim's vehicle.
FBI asks for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and had his car stolen in Colorado
528
1 on 1 with Colorado Springs Philharmonic President Nathan Newbrough on musician labor dispute
5/28
Labor Dispute Ongoing with Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Musicians Union
Springs Storms
Spring Storms This Weekend