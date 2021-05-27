Police: Colorado Springs man suspected of creeping around teen’s window 12 times in month and a half

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they have arrested a nearly 30-year-old man who spent weeks creeping around a teenage girl’s bedroom.

The mother reportedly called police last week after a man first tried opening her daughter’s window, then returned two nights later.

“The victim reported that a few days earlier, on May 17, 2021, a suspect had attempted to open the window of her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom. On May 18, 2021, the victim had installed surveillance video cameras. The following day, May 19, 2021, the cameras captured the suspect at her daughter’s window,” CSPD spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik said in a news release.

Officers conducted surveillance late on the night of the 19th and say they caught the suspect returning to the girl’s window. He was arrested outside the home without incident.

Police would later learn the suspect had been by the teen’s window 12 times in a month and a half.

As detectives delved deeper into the investigation, they were able to link the same suspect to a similar incident reported six months earlier also involving a man trying to climb into a 17-year-old’s window. In both cases, he was caught on camera wearing a distinct brown jacket with buttons down the front. Both families also live in the same townhome complex in the area of Delmonico Drive and Rockrimmon Boulevard.

The suspect was identified by police as 27-year-old Danny Wickstrom. Jail records show he remains in custody since his May 19 arrest. He is being held on a $2,000 bond. Wickstrom faces charges of attempted second-degree burglary and trespassing for the November case and attempted second-degree burglary and stalking in the more recent case.

The Bar at ALMAGRE confirmed to 11 News Wickstrom was an employee there up until his arrest last week.

“Danny was no longer employed by ALMAGRE as of Thursday, May 20 upon learning that he got into trouble. We are incredibly saddened by his actions and do not condone them whatsoever. At ALMAGRE, we remain committed to creating an environment for both our team and guests that is safe for all, and we will do everything it takes to ensure that remains the case at all times,” co-owner Grace Harrison wrote in a statement to 11 News.

Police are now asking other possible victims to come forward:

Below are additional photos of the suspect.



We are still looking for any potential additional victims. If you have information, or were a victim, please call us at 719-444-7000. pic.twitter.com/s2OuLDAjTu — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 27, 2021

