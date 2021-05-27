Advertisement

Police in Colorado ask for help with finding a dog that was stolen in a car

Solo went missing after a car was stolen back in April. Police need help identifying the two...
Solo went missing after a car was stolen back in April. Police need help identifying the two people on the right.(Westminster PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a dog named Solo continues after a car was stolen back in April.

The Westminster Police Department shared an update in the case on Wednesday. The stolen car was found in Commerce City, but Solo the dog wasn’t. Detectives are hoping for help with identifying two people pictured at the top of this article in the case.

The owner of Solo had the pup since she was 5 years old. Solo is a 15-year-old Basset Hound.

If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call 303-658-4360.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Crash on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 5/25/21.
22 cows die following rollover crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday as crews rescue 69 others

Latest News

Wet Holiday Weekend
Warm Thursday with storm chances
5/26/21.
HEALTH ALERT: Colorado Springs pet tests positive for the plague
Cemetery vandalism 5/26/21.
Cemetery vandalism under investigation in Manitou Springs; 50 monuments and grave sites damaged
Children's Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs campus
Children’s Hospital Colorado declares children’s mental health in a ‘state of emergency’ after reaching crisis levels