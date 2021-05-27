Police in Colorado ask for help with finding a dog that was stolen in a car

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a dog named Solo continues after a car was stolen back in April.

The Westminster Police Department shared an update in the case on Wednesday. The stolen car was found in Commerce City, but Solo the dog wasn’t. Detectives are hoping for help with identifying two people pictured at the top of this article in the case.

The owner of Solo had the pup since she was 5 years old. Solo is a 15-year-old Basset Hound.

If you have any information that can help you’re asked to call 303-658-4360.

