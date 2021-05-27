Major I-25 overnight closures at Lone Tree for emergency bridge repairs through June

LONE TREE, Colo. (CDOT Release) -There will be major traffic impacts, mostly overnight, on I-25 in the Lone Tree area south of Denver in June. The Colorado Department of Transportation along with contractor Kraemer North America will replace part of the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue, over I-25, that was struck by a commercial truck in February. The most extensive impacts will be in early June when northbound I-25 will be closed for 18 hours from 7 p.m. Saturday night, June 5 through 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Two inside lanes of southbound I-25 will also be closed. There are no further anticipated daytime full highway closures, but full overnight closures will continue through many nights in June.

A detour will be in place for northbound travel. Significant delays are expected for both north and southbound. Motorists are urged to avoid traveling in the area during the closures (see schedule and detour map below).

To ensure the structure’s safety, CDOT will replace the portion of the bridge that was damaged. Work will involve taking down part of the structure and completely replacing it with a new girder and bridge deck. In advance of the work, CDOT has closed an auxiliary lane in the project area for staging equipment. All work is scheduled to be finished prior to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Beginning Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. until the project is finished in late June or early July, there will be a 24/7 closure of an auxiliary lane on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue. This space is needed for crews to stage equipment for bridge repairs. This closure may cause some minor delays during peak travel periods.

Full overnight closures of northbound I-25 and double lane closures of southbound I-25 from Ridgegate Parkway to Lincoln Avenue scheduled to occur the following times in June. See detour map below the chart.

Traffic chart. (CDOT)

The Sky Ridge Avenue bridge is closed to traffic.

The schedule above is subject to change depending on weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Check the info sources at the bottom of the release for the latest schedule information and road conditions.

DETOUR

A detour will be in place for northbound traffic (see map). This detour will take about five to seven minutes with total delays expected to be from fifteen to twenty minutes. Delays are expected to be up to two hours Saturday evening, June 5 through Sunday afternoon, June 6. Note: this detour was used when the Sky Ridge Avenue bridge was built. You can view a detour map at the top of this article.