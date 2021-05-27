Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP poised to block bipartisan probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 in Calif. appeared to target victims
A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
The names of the nine victims in the San Jose mass shooting have been released.
Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic
FILE - Monet Carter-Mixon, center, the sister of Manuel Ellis, speaks at a press conference in...
Murder charges filed against officers in Black man’s death