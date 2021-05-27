Advertisement

FBI asks for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and had his car stolen in Colorado

Example photograph of victim's vehicle.
Example photograph of victim's vehicle.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWAOC, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI is asking for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and his vehicle was stolen.

The crime happened on April 29 near the entrance gate of Weeminuche Construction Authority. It is close to Ute Mountain near Towaoc on the southwest side of the state. The victim suffered a concussion and brain bleed in the attack.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD crew cab short bed with Arizona tag CAF-1572. The VIN is 1GCGSAE30F11767000. The truck has a cracked windshield, black marks near the driver’s side front fender, and “Aztec Strong” sticker in the rear window.

A picture of a vehicle similar to the victim’s vehicle is at the top of this article.

Call 303-629-7171 with any information.

