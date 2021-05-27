Advertisement

Denver metro to soon see new area code

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Three-oh-three, 720 ... 983?

Coming next year, the Denver metro is getting a third area code!

Starting next April, anyone requesting a new phone number, getting a second line, or changing phone services can expect to receive the new 983 area code along with the new number.

The reason for this is that the current 303/720 area codes are expected to run out of available phone numbers sometime in 2022.

This is far the from first time Colorado has received a new area code, the state Department of Regulatory Agencies says.

“The 303 Numbering Plan Area (NPA) was the original NPA that served the entire state of Colorado and was implemented in 1947. In 1988, the 719 NPA was created when the 303 NPA underwent a geographic split. In 1995, the 303 NPA was split again creating the 970 NPA. In 1998, the 720 NPA was implemented as an overlay over the 303 NPA.”

The below is more information about the coming change the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies says you should know:

- All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

- What is a local call now will remain a local call.

- Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls and operator assisted calls.

- Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

