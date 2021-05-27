Advertisement

Denver deputy dies from COVID-19 complications at age of 33

Duke Trujillo was just 33 when he passed away from COVID-19 on May 26, 2021.
Duke Trujillo was just 33 when he passed away from COVID-19 on May 26, 2021.(Denver County Sheriff's Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A 33-year-old Denver deputy lost his battle with COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo, a seven-year veteran of the Denver County Sheriff’s Department and a Marine, died surrounded by family at the hospital, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins said. He had been struggling with complications caused by the virus.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy. We also ask that you pray for the members of our department as well,” Diggins said.

Trujillo was working in the downtown Denver detention when he contracted the virus.

The sheriff’s department was already reeling from the death of 51-year-old Deputy James Herrera, who passed away from COVID-19 just 10 days earlier.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
Example photograph of victim's vehicle.
FBI asks for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and had his car stolen in Colorado
528
1 on 1 with Colorado Springs Philharmonic President Nathan Newbrough on musician labor dispute
5/28
Labor Dispute Ongoing with Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Musicians Union
Springs Storms
Spring Storms This Weekend