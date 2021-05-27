Denver deputy dies from COVID-19 complications at age of 33

DENVER (KKTV) - A 33-year-old Denver deputy lost his battle with COVID-19 Wednesday night.

Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo, a seven-year veteran of the Denver County Sheriff’s Department and a Marine, died surrounded by family at the hospital, Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins said. He had been struggling with complications caused by the virus.

“We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy. We also ask that you pray for the members of our department as well,” Diggins said.

Trujillo was working in the downtown Denver detention when he contracted the virus.

The sheriff’s department was already reeling from the death of 51-year-old Deputy James Herrera, who passed away from COVID-19 just 10 days earlier.

