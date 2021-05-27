Convenience store clerks stop attempted robbery in southeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple of store clerks rescued a woman from a would-be robber Wednesday night.

Police say the woman was walking home from the grocery store when a man approached claiming to have a gun.

“He ... forced the female to walk across the street to a convenience store where he wanted her to take out cash from the ATM or get cash back,” police said.

The woman was able to get the employees’ attention, who were able to then get her away from the man and safely to the back of the store.

At the time of this writing, the suspect has not been located and no description has been released.

The incident was reported in the 2500 block of Airport Boulevard.

