Advertisement

Convenience store clerks stop attempted robbery in southeast Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple of store clerks rescued a woman from a would-be robber Wednesday night.

Police say the woman was walking home from the grocery store when a man approached claiming to have a gun.

“He ... forced the female to walk across the street to a convenience store where he wanted her to take out cash from the ATM or get cash back,” police said.

The woman was able to get the employees’ attention, who were able to then get her away from the man and safely to the back of the store.

At the time of this writing, the suspect has not been located and no description has been released.

The incident was reported in the 2500 block of Airport Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

A massive house fire in Eagle County 5/27/21.
Outdoor grill may have been the cause of a massive house fire in Colorado on Wednesday
Example photograph of victim's vehicle.
FBI asks for help after a member of the Navajo Nation was attacked and had his car stolen in Colorado
528
1 on 1 with Colorado Springs Philharmonic President Nathan Newbrough on musician labor dispute
5/28
Labor Dispute Ongoing with Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Musicians Union
Springs Storms
Spring Storms This Weekend