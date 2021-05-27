Anyone vaccinated through the DoD has not been entered in Colorado’s $1 million sweepstakes, yet

DENVER (KKTV) - Anyone 18 and older who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, lives in Colorado and has been entered into the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) is automatically entered in a sweepstakes for $1 million.

11 News learned on Thursday, anyone he received their vaccine through the Department of Defense (DoD) or Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) was not entered into the CIIS, yet.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs does not enter vaccination information into CIIS,” a representative with the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote to 11 News. “That said, we are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find a solution to entering those who were vaccinated by DMVA into CIIS.”

Those who were vaccinated in county jails and state prisons are eligible, as long as the vaccinations were entered into the CIIS.

The first drawing is scheduled for June 4. It isn’t clear if the state will have information from the DMVA in time for the first drawing. A total of five drawings once a week are planned. The last day to qualify is June 30.

