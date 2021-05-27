Coloradans need to prepare for busy travel weekend, high gas prices with average more than $3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get ready for a busy Memorial Day Weekend in the Centennial State.

AAA estimates that 600,000 Coloradans will hit the road this year in the coming days. This comes after 2020 Memorial Day weekend was one of the lowest traveled Memorial Day weekends ever.

Drivers can expect almost double the travel time on the roads starting Thursday into Friday afternoon. Monday is also expected to be a very busy travel day.

“The car is still the most popular way to get around right now. It’s kind of still expensive to fly and people have a little more wariness about flying so they’re more comfortable in their car,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

People in Colorado can also expect to pay a lot at the pump. As of Wednesday, AAA shows the average gas price in Colorado is $3.11 a gallon. That’s the highest since 2014.

“It is generally the sign of a recovering economy,” said Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado. “This is not a supply side issue ... the demand is through the roof for crude oil right now.”

AAA Colorado says if you don’t already have a hotel reservation or car rental, it may be near to impossible to get one, or it could be very expensive.

“Denver is the fourth most popular destination for a road trip, and Colorado Springs comes in fifth. Anywhere between here and there we’re going to be really busy this weekend and through the whole summer,” said Tanner.

AAA Colorado said prices will continue to rise through the Fourth of July, before leveling off after Labor Day.

