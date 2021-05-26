WATCH LIVE: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Thunderbirds will take to the sky above the Air Force Academy and Colorado Springs on Wednesday to congratulate more than 1,000 cadets who are becoming officers.

You can watch live coverage of the event from the 11 Breaking News Center in this article starting at about 9:30 a.m. Part of the coverage will be provided by 11 News and part of it will be provided by the military.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs, will be addressing the cadets at Falcon Stadium.

The graduation ends with a 30-minute air show by the Thunderbirds. The performance is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. but could start sooner or later depending on how long the graduation ceremony runs. You can browse our photo gallery at the bottom of this article or submit your own pictures!

The following roads will be closed from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. May 26:

- Stadium Boulevard, from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

- Community Center Drive, from Stadium Boulevard to E. Douglass Drive

- Academy Drive, from Stadium Drive to the Falcon Club

- The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

Those watching the air show are asked to not park on the interstate.

Click here for more information on the graduation.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRD OFFICERS:

Every officer has a specific and crucial role in the broad Thunderbirds mission, and traditionally, officers assigned to the team adopt their number as their unofficial “call sign.” Eight of the 12 officers assigned to the team are highly experienced fighter pilots. Thunderbirds 1-6 fly in the air show demonstrations; Thunderbird 7 is the operations officer; and Thunderbird 8 is the advance pilot and narrator, coordinating last-minute logistical details at show sites and lending his voice to describe the maneuvers during the show. Thunderbirds 9-12 are support officers who perform expert medical, administrative, maintenance and public affairs functions.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.