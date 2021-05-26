Advertisement

Teen arrested with a stolen gun following alleged threats of a school shooting in Florence

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was arrested after an officer received multiple reports that a student allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a school in Colorado.

The Florence Police Department shared details on the case stating a Florence school resource officer received the tips at about 11 in the morning on Tuesday. The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot people at the Florence Jr./Sr. High School.

The school was placed on “heightened alert status” and an investigation began into the 17-year-old suspect.

“A few hours later, a Fremont County sheriff’s deputy located and attempted to contact the suspect in Canon City,’ police wrote in a release. “The suspect was detained after a brief foot pursuit, and a stolen firearm was located in his possession. The juvenile was placed in custody by the Canon City Police for possession of the stolen firearm.”

At about 4 p.m. Florence Police received another tip about an alleged threat. The school was moved to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution.

The 17-year-old suspect has not been publicly identified.

