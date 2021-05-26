Advertisement

Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle carrying dozens of cattle crashed along Highway 24 on Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. in the area of Highway 24 and S. Circle Drive. Last time this article was updated, both directions of the MLK Bypass east of I-25 were closed.

Details on exactly how many cattle were involved in the crash were not available, or if any of the animals were injured.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

