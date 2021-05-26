Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle carrying dozens of cattle crashed along Highway 24 on Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. in the area of Highway 24 and S. Circle Drive. Last time this article was updated, both directions of the MLK Bypass east of I-25 were closed.

Details on exactly how many cattle were involved in the crash were not available, or if any of the animals were injured.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated.

Rollover traffic accident eastbound on the MLK. Both directions of the MLK will be diverted. Please avoid the area and select an alternative route.

