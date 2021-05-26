Race fans, rejoice: No restrictions on attending Pikes Peak Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Things will return to normal for the 99th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

On Wednesday, officials with PPIHC said there will be no restrictions on attending the annual automobile race to the top of America’s Mountain. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the race to August and was held without fans lining the road.

Tickets are available now for race day on Sunday, June 27. The first 3,500 fans through the gates on the morning of the race will receive a goodie bag.

For the second year in a row, the Hill Climb will not be holding a Fan Fest in downtown Colorado Springs. However, officials are setting up a “Fan Zone” inside the new Weidner Field during a Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC game. Discounted tickets to get inside the Switchbacks game on June 25 can be found HERE.

