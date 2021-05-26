Police in West Virginia are searching for a missing infant last seen in early May

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KKTV) - Police in West Virginia are searching for a three-month-old baby who hasn’t been seen since early May.

On Tuesday, the Huntington Police Department shared photos of Angel Nichole Overstreet that can be viewed at the top of this article.

“Angel has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck,” police wrote on Facebook. “Her whereabouts cannot be confirmed since approximately May 8, 2021. Anyone who has information regarding Angel’s whereabouts is advised to immediately call 911. Anyone with general information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420. "

The photos were shared with the public a day after representatives with West Virginia Child Protective Services contacted police saying they had been asked to follow-up with Angel’s father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky. Investigators are not able to confirm the alleged custody exchange between the girl’s father and child protective services.

