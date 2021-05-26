Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old girl last seen October in Fountain could be at homeless camps in the Colorado Springs area

Missing 16-year-old Tabatha Henderson.
Missing 16-year-old Tabatha Henderson.(City of Fountain)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Fountain are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Tabatha Henderson was last seen on Oct. 17 in Fountain. Photos of Tabatha are at the top of this article. Authorities believe she may be with non-custodial family members in the Colorado Springs area or moving through transient camps.

If you know where she is you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

