HEALTH ALERT: Colorado Springs pet tests positive for the plague

5/26/21.
5/26/21.(El Paso County Public Health)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health announced on Wednesday the plague has been confirmed in a domestic pet on the north side of downtown Colorado Springs.

The announcement comes soon after the department confirmed multiple squirrels had tested positive for the plague in the Old North End area of Colorado Springs. The health department wants to remind the public to protect themselves and the public from the plague by simply recognizing what you can look for and what you can do.

Plague is not uncommon for rock squirrels, prairie dogs, and other species of ground squirrels and chipmunks in Colorado. Pets can get plague by catching and eating infected rodents and rabbits or by being bitten by infected fleas. They may carry infected fleas home to their owners or directly infect other animals and their owners. Plague is treatable, if caught early on, but there could be life-threatening complications if treatment is delayed.

From El Paso County Public Health:

What to look for: If you notice an unusual number of dead wild rodents in your area, contact El Paso County Public Health at 719-578-3199 and select the option for Environmental Health. Do not handle sick or dead animals.

What you can do: Because plague is regularly found among wild rodents in El Paso County, it is important to always follow these precautions:

  • Do not feed or touch wild animals, such as prairie dogs, rabbits, chipmunks, squirrels, and other rodents. Do not touch sick or dead animals.
  • Make sure your residence is as rodent-proof as possible.
  • Before and while hiking, wear insect repellent to protect from fleas.
  • Protect pets with appropriate flea control -- consult your veterinarian.
  • Keep pets and children away from wild animals.

