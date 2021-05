PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need your help locating a stolen CDOT truck.

The police department says a F-350 bearing license plate 200YVD was stolen Tuesday night. Below is an image of what the vehicle looks like.

Last night a F350 belonging to CDOT similar to the one in this photo was stolen. License plate 200YVD. If found please contact police pic.twitter.com/SKPrGi5ZVw — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) May 26, 2021

Call the Pueblo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP if spotted.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.