Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs couple reached out to the 11 Call For Action team after they said they discovered someone else’s prescription label underneath their own on a Safeway pharmacy bottle.

Marcel Castro said he picked up his prescription from the pharmacy at 840 Village Center Drive. When he got home, he said he noticed what looked like another label underneath his on the prescription bottle.

“So I preceded to peel off one of the labels and was surprised to find somebody else’s label on my bottle with all their personal medical information, medication, and I was concerned about that -- not only because of HIPAA and having someone else’s medical information given to me by a pharmacy -- but cross contamination of my medication with whatever was previous in this bottle.”

Castro showed 11 News that his prescription was different than what was on the other person’s label.

Castro said he called the Safeway pharmacy where he picked up his prescription and asked if this was normal practice.

“She told me that it varies on policy from store to store with the pharmacy as to whether or not they reuse and relabel bottles, and I just found that to be very strange,” he said.

11 News reached out to Safeway’s corporate office and received this statement in response:

“When a prescription is not picked up within a ten day period from being filled, the name of the original patient is blackened out and the bottle is placed on the pharmacy shelf to be used for another prescription. We do not put the medication back in a manufacturer bottle as it may be a different lot number. When the medication out of this prescription bottle is used for another prescription, our policy is to discard the bottle. It appears that our policy wasn’t adhered to and some bottles were inadvertently relabeled. We are looking into the matter at our Colorado Springs store and following up with a policy training reminder on this process with our pharmacy team.”

According to the Colorado Board of Pharmacy, pharmacies are allowed to reuse medication that is not picked up. Prescription bottles can also be reused, as long as it’s for the same prescription, but the Board of Pharmacy’s senior program director, Dmitry Kunin, said the prior patient’s personal information should be removed.

“Pharmacists and pharmacies have a responsibility to protect confidential patient information,” Kunin said. “That’s outlined in Pharmacy Board Rule 1. It is best practice to remove that label prior to dispensing it to another individual.”

You can read a Q&A with Kunin at the end of this article for more information about the Colorado Board of Pharmacy’s policies.

Since the label under Castro’s Safeway prescription had the other patient’s name and address listed, 11 Call For Action reporter Jenna Middaugh went to that address. Kip Russell answered the door and said it was his daughter’s prescription. A few hours later, he met with Middaugh on Zoom for an interview.

“At first I was like, well, mistakes happen, so it’s really not that big a deal. It could happen to anybody, and then, you know, just thinking about it over the last couple hours, it’s a little disconcerting,” Russell said. “I even thought that it was just strange that this would even happen, that someone at the pharmacy would pick up the bottle and see a label on it and their first thought would be just to slap another one over it.”

Russell said he thinks he knows why this prescription bottle might have been reused.

“This particular prescription is sort of weird because it comes in a bottle that is then put in another, you know, more traditional prescription bottle,” he said. “And I think there have even been times when we were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just take the little bottle with us. You can keep the container.’ Always with the assumption they would not throw a label on top of it.”

Russell said this is a good reminder to everyone to protect anything with their personal information on it.

“All of a sudden, now there’s people out there who know my young daughter’s name, address and the medication she’s taking,” he said. “I think it’s just another example of people just need to use their heads … when I’m opening my mail, sometimes there’s stuff that I need to shred, but the shredder’s all the way upstairs. Sometimes I’m tempted just to throw it in the garbage can, but you know, due diligence, we all need to do it type of thing.”

11 News also reached out to other pharmacies about their policies when it comes to reusing medication and prescription bottles that were not picked up. You can read the answers below.

Walgreens: “Our pharmacies comply with Colorado law regarding prescriptions that are not picked up and returned to stock.”

Walmart: “Patients have 10 days to pick up medication before it is returned to stock. Regarding labels and vials, we have policies and procedures that protect patient privacy and safety in addition to following HIPAA requirements and any applicable state Board of Pharmacy requirements.”

King Soopers: Did not respond to multiple email requests.

CVS:

How long do CVS pharmacies in Colorado hold a prescription if someone does not come to pick it up?

In Colorado, CVS follows a 10-day return-to-stock protocol. A Waiting Bin Report prints out daily for the pharmacy team and alerts them to those prescriptions requiring Return to Stock.

What do pharmacies do with medication that is not picked up? Is it re-used? Disposed of?

Medications that are pulled from the Waiting Bin on day 10 are returned to shelf stock and used to fill the next prescription for the same medication

What do the pharmacies do with the prescription bottle that is not picked up? Is it thrown away? Re-used for someone else with the same medication? Different medication?

Medications in standard CVS prescription bottles have the original prescription label removed and are replaced with a “return to stock” label before returning to shelf stock. When the medication is redispensed for another prescription, it’s put in a new bottle with a new label.

Medications in original, sealed stock bottles/packages have the prescription label removed before returning to shelf stock. If the label won’t come off, a “return to stock” label is applied to cover Personal Health Information (PHI) prior to returning to the shelf. When the medication is redispensed for another prescription, it may be dispensed in the original, sealed stock bottle/package, if the quantity is appropriate and the original prescription label was successfully removed. If the original dispensing label could not be removed, the medication for the subsequent prescription is transferred to a new standard CVS prescription bottle with a new label.



11 Call For Action reporter Jenna Middaugh interviewed the Colorado Board of Pharmacy’s senior program director, Dmitry Kunin. You can read a partial transcript of the interview below.

JM: What does the board do?

DK: The Board of Pharmacy, within the Division of Professions and Occupations, licenses and registers individuals in the profession of pharmacy. It oversees the board rules and the jurisdiction it has over the Pharmacy Practice Act.

JM: Why does Colorado have a pharmacy board?

DK: To ensure consumer protection through the jurisdiction of oversight of pharmacy, pharmacist and other license types within the profession.

JM: If someone does not pick up their prescription, what should the pharmacy do with that medication?

DK: That medication, so long as it’s not delivered to the ultimate end user, can be reused within the pharmacy, pursuant to Pharmacy Board Rule 3.00.90, or it can be returned to a reverse distributor for proper destruction.

JM: What about the bottle that the medicine came in?

DK: The bottle can be reused if it’s not picked up for the ultimate end user for the same medication it was initially dispensed with.

JM: Why can you not reuse that same bottle for different medication?

DK: Different medications may cause a potential for an allergic reaction for the original medication that was in there. So medications can leave residue or dust from a pill, so another patient receiving it may be exposed and could suffer an allergic reaction. It’s a possibility.

JM: What about the label on the bottle?

DK: Pharmacists and pharmacies have a responsibility to protect confidential patient information, such as that, that is bared on a prescription label. That’s outlined in Pharmacy Board Rule 1. It is best practice to remove that label prior to dispensing it to another individual.

JM: What should (people) do if they have a complaint about a specific pharmacy or pharmacist?

DK: So one of the functions of the Board of Pharmacy within the Division of Professions and Occupations is the ability for consumers to file a complaint against a pharmacist or a pharmacy if they believe that there’s been a violation of the Practice Act or Pharmacy Board Rule or a standard of care. (You can fill out a complaint here.)

JM: What happens when you get complaints like that?

DK: The board staff will review the complaint and then will solicit a response from the respondent and then the Board meets every other month to review cases and deliberate and make decisions on allegations.

JM: How often would you say it happens that the board is investigating?

DK: The Board of Pharmacy reviews, on average, anywhere from 40 to 70 complaints every other month, and they range in nature and allegation and type. So I couldn’t specifically say the commonality of one issue over another.

JM: What are possible outcomes following a board investigation?

DK: When the board reviews cases at a board meeting, it ultimately is trying to make a decision of next steps. Ultimately, they have a decision parameter of certain types of discipline, and that can range to be non-disciplinary from a dismissal, to something more moderate like a letter of admonition, to stipulating an individual or an entity -- like a pharmacy or a wholesaler or other registered entity -- to do something like possibly pay a fine or stipulate an individual to take a specific type of continuing education, all the way up to the most severe type of discipline, which is summarily suspending a licensure or registration. If the board feels it doesn’t have enough information to make a determination or disposition on a case, the board can table the case for more information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.