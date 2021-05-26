Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIMON, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officials in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a bear that was spotted in a part of the state bears typically aren’t in.
On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a photo of the wild animal spotted recently near Limon.
If you see the bear you’re asked to call 719-227-5200.
