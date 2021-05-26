Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state

LIMON, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officials in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a bear that was spotted in a part of the state bears typically aren’t in.

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a photo of the wild animal spotted recently near Limon.

Lost bear! Have you seen this sub-adult bear running around south of Limon near Elbert County Road 90? Or maybe around Lincoln Country Road 3A west of Highway 71? @COParksWildlife is trying to find it and relocate it to suitable bear habitat. If you see it, please call CPW! pic.twitter.com/BLxFmK4PI4 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 25, 2021

If you see the bear you’re asked to call 719-227-5200.

