Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state

Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.
Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIMON, Colo. (KKTV) - Wildlife officials in Colorado are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a bear that was spotted in a part of the state bears typically aren’t in.

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a photo of the wild animal spotted recently near Limon.

If you see the bear you’re asked to call 719-227-5200.

