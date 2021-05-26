Class of 2021 Air Force Academy cadets finally have ‘normal’ graduation after no guests were allowed last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Class of 2021 Air Force Academy cadets finally have a somewhat normal graduation after no guests were allowed in last year.

Although the public is not allowed inside, cadets are allowed to bring eight guests to graduation Wednesday.

“I spent the summer and the fall trying to figure out how we would plan a graduation with a completely unknown covid situation. We actually used the same process by which we launch combat aircrafts. When we plan combat missions, we actually have plans that can adapt to different changing environments. So, that’s actually exactly what we did,” said Lt. Col. Colleen Kellam of USAFA.

Although it’s not a completely normal USAFA graduation, the Thunderbirds are still performing. USAFA officials hope next year’s graduation looks exactly like the class of 2019′s graduation.

“When the Thunderbirds flew overhead last year and the hats went in the air, it was just a sense of normalcy the cadets in the Class of 2020 hadn’t felt for several months. Even more so this year, when you see people in the stands and you see people on the field and you hear the band playing, I think we’re going to have that even greater sense of normalcy for the class of 2021,” said Kellam.

USAFA graduation starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. As a reminder, do not stop on I-25 to watch the Thunderbirds.

The class of 2021 by the numbers:

- 1,216 men and women were inducted into the Air Force Academy in 2017. Of those, 1019 will graduate.

- More than a quarter of the cadets (288) are women.

- 290 graduates are minorities. Of those cadets, 102 are Hispanic, 65 are multi-racial, 58 are Asian, 54 are Black, 7 are Pacific Islanders, and 4 are Native American.

- 15 cadets are from other countries: Cameroon, Georgia, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Tunisia

- 58 had a parent graduate

- 5 had both parents graduate

- 65 are the second child in their family to graduate (excluding twins)

-12 are the third child in their family to graduate

- 2 are the fourth child in their family to graduate

- 2 sets of twins are graduating

- Including the class of 2021, 53,701 cadets have graduated from the academy since its first class in 1959.

- Since the class of 1980 (the first to include women), 6,657 women have graduated from the academy.

- 397 graduates have been selected for pilot training

- 38 have been selected for remotely piloted aircraft training

- 12 have been selected for combat systems officer training

- 9 have been selected for air battle manager training

- 112 have been assigned to Space Force

