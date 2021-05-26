Cemetery vandalism under investigation in Manitou Springs; 50 monuments and grave sites damaged

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The final resting spots for dozens of people were targeted by a vandal or vandals in Manitou Springs recently.

On Wednesday, the city of Manitou Springs shared the unsettling details of a crime that occurred at Crystal Valley Cemetery. It isn’t clear exactly when the crime happened, but 50 monuments and grave sites were either toppled or broken. There was also large amounts of trash and a small burn area in the cemetery.

“It is disheartening to see such disregard and damage towards the memories of our community’s loved ones” said Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto. “We have heightened our patrols around the cemetery and are urging anybody with information to anonymously contact that Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, where they could receive a cash reward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous.

The city is working to contact families and plot-owners of loved one’s grave sites impacted by the heinous crime.

