Advertisement

Cemetery vandalism under investigation in Manitou Springs; 50 monuments and grave sites damaged

Cemetery vandalism 5/26/21.
Cemetery vandalism 5/26/21.(City of Manitou Springs)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The final resting spots for dozens of people were targeted by a vandal or vandals in Manitou Springs recently.

On Wednesday, the city of Manitou Springs shared the unsettling details of a crime that occurred at Crystal Valley Cemetery. It isn’t clear exactly when the crime happened, but 50 monuments and grave sites were either toppled or broken. There was also large amounts of trash and a small burn area in the cemetery.

“It is disheartening to see such disregard and damage towards the memories of our community’s loved ones” said Interim Chief of Police Bill Otto. “We have heightened our patrols around the cemetery and are urging anybody with information to anonymously contact that Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, where they could receive a cash reward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous.

The city is working to contact families and plot-owners of loved one’s grave sites impacted by the heinous crime.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine sweepstakes; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
A Colorado Springs couple says they found someone else's prescription information underneath...
Colorado Springs couple finds someone’s prescription info under theirs; Safeway admits policy wasn’t followed
The Thunderbirds flying over Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
WATCH: Air Force Academy Graduation and Thunderbirds air show
Crash on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 5/25/21.
22 cows die following rollover crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday as crews rescue 69 others

Latest News

Solo went missing after a car was stolen back in April. Police need help identifying the two...
Police in Colorado ask for help with finding a dog that was stolen in a car
5/26/21.
HEALTH ALERT: Colorado Springs pet tests positive for the plague
Children's Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs campus
Children’s Hospital Colorado declares children’s mental health in a ‘state of emergency’ after reaching crisis levels
Coloradans need to prepare for busy travel weekend, high gas prices with average more than $3