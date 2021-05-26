Ball Arena upping capacity limits just in time to watch the Nuggets and Avalanche in the playoffs!

DENVER (KKTV) - As the Nuggets and Avalanche continue another run in the playoffs, more people will get to enjoy the excitement in person!

Ball Arena -- formerly Pepsi Center -- announced Wednesday it will now allow 10,500 fans in the arena, starting with the next home game for both teams! This is up from 7,750.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring additional fans into Ball Arena for the upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s vice president of venue booking. “We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Governor Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena. We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”

Ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners. More information can be found on ColoradoAvalanche.com and Nuggets.com.

For the most up-to-date information on capacity limits, facility policies and procedures prior to entering the arena, click here.

