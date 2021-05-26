Advertisement

Ball Arena upping capacity limits just in time to watch the Nuggets and Avalanche in the playoffs!

Promotional photo of Ball Arena in downtown Denver
Promotional photo of Ball Arena in downtown Denver(Other)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - As the Nuggets and Avalanche continue another run in the playoffs, more people will get to enjoy the excitement in person!

Ball Arena -- formerly Pepsi Center -- announced Wednesday it will now allow 10,500 fans in the arena, starting with the next home game for both teams! This is up from 7,750.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring additional fans into Ball Arena for the upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s vice president of venue booking.  “We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Governor Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena.  We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”

Ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners.  More information can be found on ColoradoAvalanche.com and Nuggets.com.

For the most up-to-date information on capacity limits, facility policies and procedures prior to entering the arena, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine lottery; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
Crash on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 5/25/21.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole

Latest News

NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Jokic scores 38, Nuggets beat Blazers 128-109 to even series
Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament on...
Ageless wonder Mickelson wins PGA to be oldest major champ
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates after scoring as St. Louis Blues' Colton...
Avalanche complete 4-game sweep of Blues with 5-2 win
Toasty entertains the crowd Saturday at UCHealth Park
Rocky Mountain Vibes blank GJ Rockies in season opener