Ball Arena approved for more Fans for remaining Playoff Games

Both the Nuggets and Avalanche will soon have even more fans in the stands this post-season.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with goaltender Jonas Johansson...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with goaltender Jonas Johansson (35) and Ryan Graves (27) after the teams win against the Los Angeles Kings to clinch the President's Cup following an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 13, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that Ball Arena received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity for the remaining home playoff games.

The Nuggets and the Avalanche will now be allowed to accommodate 10,500 fans per game, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity.

The previously approved fan capacity was 7,750, just over 42% overall capacity.

The Nuggets will play the next home playoff game June 1st while the Avalanche wait for their second round schedule to be announced.

