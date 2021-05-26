Ball Arena approved for more Fans for remaining Playoff Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that Ball Arena received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to increase capacity for the remaining home playoff games.

The Nuggets and the Avalanche will now be allowed to accommodate 10,500 fans per game, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity.

The previously approved fan capacity was 7,750, just over 42% overall capacity.

The Nuggets will play the next home playoff game June 1st while the Avalanche wait for their second round schedule to be announced.

