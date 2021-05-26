Advertisement

72-year-old facing child sex crime charges

Suspect Ronald Hart
Suspect Ronald Hart(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 72-year-old man is being held without bond after he was arrested this week on child sexual exploitation charges.

Ronald Hart’s arrest was the result of a months-long investigation, starting with a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Tyler Street in late March, police said.

“During the search, interviews were conducted, and evidence was seized,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Eventually, investigators had enough evidence to move forward with an arrest. Hart was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

Along with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security participated in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 back open in Colorado Springs following a deadly crash on Tuesday
Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
Colorado announces $1 million vaccine lottery; everyone vaccinated is eligible, 5 chances to win!
Crash on Highway 24 in Colorado Springs 5/25/21.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole

Latest News

Promotional photo of Ball Arena in downtown Denver
Ball Arena upping capacity limits just in time to watch the Nuggets and Avalanche in the playoffs!
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
8 dead in shooting at rail yard serving Silicon Valley
Tracking storm chances into the weekend
Warm with a few storm chances
The above truck is not the vehicle stolen but looks similar to it.
F-350 CDOT truck stolen in Pueblo