72-year-old facing child sex crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 72-year-old man is being held without bond after he was arrested this week on child sexual exploitation charges.

Ronald Hart’s arrest was the result of a months-long investigation, starting with a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Tyler Street in late March, police said.

“During the search, interviews were conducted, and evidence was seized,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Eventually, investigators had enough evidence to move forward with an arrest. Hart was taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

Along with the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children task force, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security participated in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.