Pedestrian hit in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon off Nevada Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries Tuesday afternoon following a crash off S. Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. at S. Nevada Avenue and Arvada Street. The intersection is south of downtown Colorado Springs and near the I-25 exit.

Last time this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., eastbound Arvada Street was closed for the investigation.

It isn’t clear who was at fault in the crash as it remains under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of an incident impacting traffic.

