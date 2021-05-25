Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused backups on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday during Rush Hour.

At about 5:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting they were on scene of a “serious” crash at Woodmen. At about 5:50 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure of northbound I-25 at N. Nevada Ave.

A live traffic camera can be viewed at the top of this article.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

I-25 NB: Full closure between Exit 148 - Nevada Avenue and Exit 150 - North Academy Boulevard. North bound blocked near Woodmen. Use alternate route https://t.co/xnWI8uo2ZC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 25, 2021

