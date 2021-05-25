Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused backups on I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday during Rush Hour.
At about 5:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting they were on scene of a “serious” crash at Woodmen. At about 5:50 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure of northbound I-25 at N. Nevada Ave.
A live traffic camera can be viewed at the top of this article.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
