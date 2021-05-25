Advertisement

No injuries reported after teen is hit by car in southeast Springs

A police car can be seen at the intersection of Jet Wing and Chelton on May 25, 2021.
A police car can be seen at the intersection of Jet Wing and Chelton on May 25, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was unharmed after being hit by a car Tuesday morning.

Police say the teen was crossing at Jet Wing and Chelton around 6:45 a.m. when the crash happened. Officers are investigating what caused the crash and who had the right of way.

District 2 confirms the student was unharmed and was picked up from the scene by her parents. She attends one of D-2′s high schools.

The scene was cleared just before 7:40 a.m.

No other information is available at the time of this writing. We will update as we learn more.

