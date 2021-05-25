Man originally charged with murder for a kidnapping case in Pueblo takes plea deal for manslaughter charge

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter and kidnapping following an act of domestic violence in 2020.

Nicole Stephenson was killed in Pueblo. Her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Turner, was originally facing charges that included second-degree murder. On Monday, Turner took a plea deal on the charges of manslaughter and kidnapping. The 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner explained the medical evidence was not conclusive as to a cause of death. The plea deal was based on the evidence available, rather than risking acquittal, according to Chostner.

Stephenson was found clinging to life on Jan. 27, 2020 inside a home in the area of Norwich Avenue. She passed away on Feb. 19. According to an affidavit, Stephenson had several reported incidents in which she was the victim of several assaults and kidnappings. In all of the instances, Turner was the suspect. You can read the arrest papers for Turner at the bottom of this article.

11 News wanted to share multiple resources to help victims of domestic violence in light of this case:

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

- Violence-Free Colorado: 303-831-9632/888-778-7091

-violencefreecolorado.org

