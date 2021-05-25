Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper...
Mistrial declared for suspect in 2019 day care raid involving children behind false wall
Fire west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Lightning sparks 1-acre wildfire near Gold Camp Road
Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case