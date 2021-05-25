Advertisement

Jokic scores 38, Nuggets beat Blazers 128-109 to even series

The series is now tied 1-1 headed to Portland for game 3, Thursday.
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Nikola Jokic scored 38 points to overcome a 3-point shooting barrage from Damian Lillard and the Denver Nuggets evened the first-round series by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 128-109 in a chippy Game 2. Jokic also had eight rebounds and five assists. The Nuggets had few answers for Lillard early on as the dynamic playmaker scored 32 of his 42 points in the first half. His eight 3-pointers before intermission tied an NBA playoff record for most in a half. Lillard finished 9 of 16 from 3-point range. Game 3 will be in Portland.

