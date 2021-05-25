District 11 offering free meal program during summer break again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 11 will again offer free meals during 2021 summer break.

In a press release Tuesday, D-11 said “just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does the need for good nutrition. Children who aren’t hungry learn better, act better and feel better.”

The open summer food service program will be for children 1-18 years of age. The program will provide free breakfast and lunch during the summer at the locations, dates, and times listed here.

