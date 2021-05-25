Advertisement

District 11 offering free meal program during summer break again

D-11 Logo
D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 11 will again offer free meals during 2021 summer break.

In a press release Tuesday, D-11 said “just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does the need for good nutrition. Children who aren’t hungry learn better, act better and feel better.”

The open summer food service program will be for children 1-18 years of age.  The program will provide free breakfast and lunch during the summer at the locations, dates, and times listed here.

