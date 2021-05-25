Advertisement

Deputy: Student says Kansas lawmaker kicked him in testicles

In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on his cellphone ahead of the House's daily session, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Samsel has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over incidents involving two teenage students while he was substitute teaching.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A high school student told a sheriff’s deputy that a Kansas House member kicked him in the testicles while the lawmaker was working as a substitute teacher in his hometown last month, according to the deputy’s written statement.

The deputy’s affidavit, released to reporters Tuesday, said Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, acknowledged during an interview the day after the April 28 incident that he had “demonstrated a kick” after the boy’s behavior had disrupted class. He told the deputy he did not kick the student and that the boy “embellished the heck out of it.”

Samsel has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery. He is accused of having contact with two Wellsville High School students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner” and of doing bodily harm to one of them.

Samsel did not answer a telephone message and a message could not be left for him. His attorney, Christopher Scott, did not immediately return a cellphone message seeking comment. Scott had asked a Franklin County Magistrate Kevin Kimball on Monday not to release the affidavit, but Kimball released a redacted copy.

Samsel last week pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 12.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for an armed suspect in Fountain 5/24/21.
Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver to his death to be released on parole
The woman pictured on the left is Carla Faith. Christina Swauger is pictured in the upper...
Mistrial declared for suspect in 2019 day care raid involving children behind false wall
Fire west of Colorado Springs on 5/24/21.
Lightning sparks 1-acre wildfire near Gold Camp Road
Monday's Most Wanted for May 24, 2021.
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: May 24

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
Semi carrying dozens of cattle crashes in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening
Bear spotted in eastern Colorado. Photo shared with the public 5/25/21.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help tracking down a bear seen running around the east side of the state
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
I-25 NB was closed in Colorado Springs on 5/25/21.
Northbound I-25 closed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for a serious crash
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case